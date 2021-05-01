Left Menu

Virus-hit Russia reports 25% death increase in January-March

Russias state statistical service says the number of deaths nationwide in the first three months of 2021 was more than 25 higher than the same period a year ago, and it reported thousands more deaths due to COVID-19 in March than tallied by the countrys coronavirus task force.More than 583,000 people died in January-March of this year, compared with 460,000 for those months in 2020, the Rosstat agency said in a report issued Friday.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:10 IST
Virus-hit Russia reports 25% death increase in January-March

Russia's state statistical service says the number of deaths nationwide in the first three months of 2021 was more than 25% higher than the same period a year ago, and it reported thousands more deaths due to COVID-19 in March than tallied by the country's coronavirus task force.

More than 583,000 people died in January-March of this year, compared with 460,000 for those months in 2020, the Rosstat agency said in a report issued Friday. The agency did not provide an explanation for the sharply higher death toll, but critics have suggested that Russia underplays the severity of the pandemic in the country. The national coronavirus task force counted more than 12,300 deaths from COVID-19 in March, but Rosstat gave a substantially higher number. The agency said there were 15,003 deaths that month in which the coronavirus was the leading cause, along with 2,454 cases in which COVID-19 was believed to be the leading cause and 1,401 deaths in which COVID-19 influenced the development of other diseases and accelerated death. According to the task force, throughout the pandemic 110,502 people have died in Russia of COVID-19 as of Saturday — 392 of them in the past day. The country has recorded more than 4.8 million confirmed cases. Although Russia has boasted of being the first country to authorise a coronavirus vaccine, the pace of its vaccination program is lagging well behind many other countries.

Only about 8% of residents have gotten at least one shot, while 5% have been fully vaccinated. That puts Russia far behind the United States, where 43% of the population has gotten at least one shot, and the European Union with nearly 27%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farhan Akhtar shares list of organisations Excel Entertainment donated to amid second COVID wave

With the country facing challenges in the second wave of COVID-19, Excel Entertainment has lent help by donating money to NGOs working to help provide facilities to patients in need, encouraging others to do the same. As the country continu...

Somali lawmakers reverse president's extended stay in power

The controversial two-year term extension for Somalias president evaporated on Saturday after intense public pressure as the lower house of parliament approved his request to instead support efforts to organise the countrys long-delayed nat...

Iran nuclear talks will resume on Friday, Russian envoy says

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both sides fully back into compliance with Irans nuclear deal will resume on Friday, the head of Russias delegation said on Saturday.It will reconvene once again next Friday, Rus...

Bengal restricts number of invitees to weddings to 50 as COVID cases rise

The West Bengal government on Saturday restricted the number of invitees to wedding ceremonies and family gatherings to 50 to check the surge in coronavirus cases, an official said.The state administration on Friday ordered shutdown of shop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021