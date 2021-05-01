COVID vaccination for people aged 18-44 years to start in Delhi from Monday: CM

Inoculation of people in the 18-44 age group against COVID-19 will begin in Delhi from Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday, saying 4.5 lakh vaccine doses have been received by the city government.

The chief minister visited a vaccination centre at Saraswati Vihar for a ''symbolic launch'' of the nationwide drive to inoculate people aged 18 years and above against the viral disease.

''Vaccination for the citizens in the age group of 18-44 years will begin in Delhi from May 3. We have already received 4.5 lakh vaccines and are distributing those to all the districts,'' he said.

Kejriwal urged people not to queue up outside the vaccination centres, saying walk-ins are not allowed yet.

''I appeal to everyone, vaccination is not walk-in yet, so please do not queue up at the centres. Everyone will be given appointments and should get their registration done online,'' he said.

The vaccination drive will be geared up as soon as the national capital receives more consignments of the vaccines, the chief minister said.

''In one way, today is symbolic as the vaccination drive has started only at one centre from today onwards for those between 18-44 years. From May 3, the vaccination drive will begin on a large scale in Delhi,'' he said.

Kejriwal told a press briefing on Friday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has ordered 67 lakh doses each of Covishield and Covaxin, and said everyone in Delhi will be inoculated against COVID-19 in three months provided the vaccines are supplied in time.

