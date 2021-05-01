Left Menu

Goa reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:21 IST
Goa reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

Goa recorded 2,303 new coronavirus infections on Saturday which took its caseload to 93,355, a health department official said.

With 54 persons succumbing to the infection, the death toll reached 1,222.

The number of recovered persons rose to 68,249 with 1,310 patients getting discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the state is 23,884, the official said.

''With 5,897 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus went up to 6,58,713,'' he added.

With the coastal state, a popular tourist hotspot, reporting an extremely high test positivity rate of over 50 per cent on Thursday, authorities have imposed a four-day lockdown till 6 am on May 3.

The state government has said all essential services would be allowed to function during the period.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 93,355, new cases 2,303, death toll 1,222, recovered 68,249, active cases 23,884, samples tested to date 6,58,713. PTI RPS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore seized in Odisha, two held

The Special Task Force STF of Odisha Crime Branch Saturday seized a huge cache of brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore from the possession of two persons in Balasore town, police said.The two drug peddlers were arrested.Based on an intelligence ...

India receives 1st consignment of 1.5 lakh Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia

India on Saturday received the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia as the country embarked on the third phase of the vaccination drive against the infection. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and ...

Farhan Akhtar shares list of organisations Excel Entertainment donated to amid second COVID wave

With the country facing challenges in the second wave of COVID-19, Excel Entertainment has lent help by donating money to NGOs working to help provide facilities to patients in need, encouraging others to do the same. As the country continu...

Somali lawmakers reverse president's extended stay in power

The controversial two-year term extension for Somalias president evaporated on Saturday after intense public pressure as the lower house of parliament approved his request to instead support efforts to organise the countrys long-delayed nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021