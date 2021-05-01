Goa reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

Goa recorded 2,303 new coronavirus infections on Saturday which took its caseload to 93,355, a health department official said.

With 54 persons succumbing to the infection, the death toll reached 1,222.

The number of recovered persons rose to 68,249 with 1,310 patients getting discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the state is 23,884, the official said.

''With 5,897 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus went up to 6,58,713,'' he added.

With the coastal state, a popular tourist hotspot, reporting an extremely high test positivity rate of over 50 per cent on Thursday, authorities have imposed a four-day lockdown till 6 am on May 3.

The state government has said all essential services would be allowed to function during the period.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 93,355, new cases 2,303, death toll 1,222, recovered 68,249, active cases 23,884, samples tested to date 6,58,713. PTI RPS KRK KRK

