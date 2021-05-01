Sikkim logs record 259 COVID-19 cases in single-day, one more death

Sikkim, which was last year among the states least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded its highest single-day spike of 259 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 8,211, the health department said in its bulletin.

One more fatality raised the COVID-19 death toll in the Himalayan state to 148, the bulletin said.

East Sikkim registered 195 positive cases, followed by South Sikkim at 32, West Sikkim at 22 and South Sikkim at 10.

The state currently has 1,647 active cases, 180 others have migrated out of Sikkim, and 6,236 patients have recovered from the disease.

As per the district-wise distribution of positive cases in Sikkim, East Sikkim has logged the highest number of 6,241 coronavirus cases, followed by 1,211 in South Sikkim, 462 in West Sikkim and 117 in North Sikkim.

As many as 94,455 samples have been tested so far, including 797 since Friday, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)