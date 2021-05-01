C'garh: Vaccination for 18-44 age group begins in 3 districts

C'garh: Vaccination for 18-44 age group begins in 3 districtsPTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:54 IST
Enthusiasm and anxiety marked the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the people in the 18-44 age group in parts of Chhattisgarh which is seeing a huge rise in new cases.
The drive, which began in Bhilai-Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur districts was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel through video-conferencing from his official residence here.
Vaccination for the 18-44 age category is allowed only through prior registration because of which crowding was avoided at various centres.
People were seen visiting the vaccination centres in the three districts and observing the norms of social distancing.
The CM said 1.5 lakh doses were distributed by his government to the districts for the drive and the first set of beneficiaries would be those holding 'Antyodaya' ration cards, which represents the poorest segment of society.
He also spoke to people of Bhilai-Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur, where the drive was rolled out, during the video- conference event, and reminded citizens that vaccination was the most important step to contain the outbreak.
Officials here said Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to provide vaccine doses free of cost, though they did not reveal the number of people covered in the drive during the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhilai-Durg
- Raipur
- Bilaspur
- Antyodaya
- Bhupesh Baghel
- Chhattisgarh
ALSO READ
Combat COVID-19: Raipur to remain containment zone till April 26
Raipur hospital fire: Rahul appeals to state govt to provide all help to bereaved families
CM Bhupesh Baghel approves Rs 1 crore for Raipur to purchase Oxygen cylinders
COVID-19: Consignment of Covishield vaccine arrives in Raipur from Mumbai
C'garh: Man jumps to death from second floor of AIIMS in Raipur