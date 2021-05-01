COVID-19 cases cross 1 lakh mark in HP, death toll reaches 1,512

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 2,751 fresh COVID-19 cases which took the infection tally to 1,02,038, while the death toll rose to 1,512 with 28 more people succumbing to the disease, a senior health official said.

There are 19,928 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said citing the data updated till 7 pm.

As many as 1,220 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection in a day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 80,534, the official said.

