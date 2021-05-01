Left Menu

On first day, 1,000 people in 18-44 group inoculated in Mumbai

We had even administered vaccine doses to those people who did not register themselves on Co-WIN application, the official recalled.However, with a growing demand for vaccines by other states, the supply to Maharashtra is restricted, the official added.Mayor Kishori Pednekar has also appealed to the citizens not to crowd at vaccination centres, saying social distancing norms must be followed.Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had said on Friday that the COVID-19 test positivity rate in Mumbai dropped below 10 per cent to 9.94 per cent as of April 29 despite conducting nearly 44,000 tests.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:15 IST
On first day, 1,000 people in 18-44 group inoculated in Mumbai

The vaccination drive for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years took off in Mumbai with limited access even as the city civic body stressed to have achieved the set target of inoculating 1,000 people on the first day on Saturday.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the civic body has decided to increase the target of inoculating the individuals in the 18-44 age group to 2,500 on Sunday.

''We have decided to vaccinate 200 people from the 18-44 age category today at each of all the five centres and we have fully achieved this target. Each centre was supposed to vaccinate 200 people,'' Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI.

The BMC has identified five centres for COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 18-44 at Nair Hospital, BKC Jumbo Facility, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital.

The vaccination for the above age group was allowed only through prior registration and walk-ins at the centres are not allowed to avoid crowding.

Kakani said the BMC has decided to increase the target to inoculate 500 individuals in the 18-44 age group at each centre on Sunday.

''It means we will vaccinate 2,500 people from this category tomorrow (Sunday),'' he said.

Kakani said a separate drive for the above-45 age group will continue depending upon the supply of vaccines from the Centre.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group will be administered as per availability and people should not crowd vaccination centres.

Vaccination for the citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 against COVID-19 is free at government hospitals, but citizens will have to pay for the jabs at private facilities.

Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload stood at 6,48,624 as of April 30 while the overall fatality count is 13,161, as per the civic data.

Meanwhile, despite the appeal by the CM not to flock vaccination centres, a vaccination centre in suburban Andheri saw a huge crowd of people earlier in the day.

''Many people came for vaccination without prior appointments at the Andheri centre which affected the overall procedure. As per new instructions, only those people having a prior appointment are allowed to be inoculated,'' a BMC official said.

He said people in general are excited about getting jabs even as the shortage of doses is causing panic due to the surge in COVID-19 infections as well as fatalities.

''(In earlier phases) when people were hesitant to get themselves vaccinated and adequate supply of vaccines was available, we had decided to vaccinate every eligible person visiting the centre. We had even administered vaccine doses to those people who did not register themselves on Co-WIN application,'' the official recalled.

However, with a growing demand for vaccines by other states, the supply to Maharashtra is restricted, the official added.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar has also appealed to the citizens not to crowd at vaccination centres, saying social distancing norms must be followed.

Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had said on Friday that the COVID-19 test positivity rate in Mumbai dropped below 10 per cent to 9.94 per cent as of April 29 despite conducting nearly 44,000 tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At least 12 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra hospital

Four more patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital due to a shortage of oxygen on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12, said an official. Fatalities climbed up to 12. One of our senior doctors has also lost his battle to COVID. I am hoping a...

EC moves SC challenging Madras HC order that lambasted it for Covid protocol violations during campaigns

The Election Commission of India ECI has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order that lambasted the panel for failure to maintain Covid protocol during poll campaigns and said it should be put up on murder charg...

Chadian security forces fire upon protesters in southern town

At least four people were shot in southern Chad on Saturday when security forces fired on a crowd demonstrating against last months military takeover, civil society and hospital sources said.Protesters in the town of Sarh, about 550 km 350 ...

Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France

Hooded, black-clad demonstrators clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as thousands of people joined traditional May Day protests across France to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to chang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021