India gets 1.5 lakh doses of SputnikV vaccine first consignment from Russia

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:17 IST
Sputnik V (Image source: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

As many as 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine first consignment landed here from Russia on Saturday, Dr Reddys Laboratories said.

The drug maker, which has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund for the vaccine said in a statement that the initial quantity will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up the supply chain for the larger vaccination program rollout.

Subsequent consignments will arrive in the next few weeks, it further said.

''We are pleased to announce that the first consignment of 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine has landed in Hyderabad from Russia.

The rollout of the consignment will be subject to the necessary clearances, which will be processed over the next few days,'' Deepak Sapra CEO API and Services, Dr.Reddys, said.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddys and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of theSputnikV, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

Later it was enhanced to 125 million.

Dr Reddys has already received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use ofSputnik V.

''This is a reaffirmation of Dr Reddys commitment towards combating COVID-19 in India through our portfolio of therapeutics and vaccines,'' Sapra further said.

SputnikV will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus.

Currently the Centre has rolled out a nationwide vaccination drive using two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca, manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a tweet said that Hyderabad customs expedited the clearance of the COVID-19 vaccine imported from Russia.

''Hyderabad Customs, @cgstcushyd facilitated expeditious clearance of #SputnikV Vaccine imported from Russia,''CBIC tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet said: ''Appropriate timely response @cgstcushyd. Need of the hour.'' The government last month allowed emergency use of imported vaccines to curb the spread of coronavirus infection and waived customs duty on their imports.

It has also allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive Covid-19 vaccinations beginning May 1.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed as SputnikV.

India reported a record over 4.01 lakh new Covid infections and 3,523 deaths on Saturday.

