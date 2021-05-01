Left Menu

Odisha conducts 'symbolic dry run' of Covid vaccination drive for 18+

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:40 IST
Odisha conducts 'symbolic dry run' of Covid vaccination drive for 18+
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Saturday conducted a ''symbolic dry run'' of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-44 years, ahead of its formal launch on May 3, an official said.

The administration had on Friday night said that it would symbolically start the third phase of the inoculation drive on the stipulated day, May 1, only in Bhubaneswar as it is the first day of the weekend urban area lockdown across the state.

''In order to fix the technical issues and ensure that the software is in order, we have conducted a symbolic dry run in Bhubaneswar today,'' Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner P C Chaudhury said.

The BMC commissioner said that the trial run of the third phase was conducted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Nayapalli area and 96 people in the age group of 18-44 years were inoculated.

The third phase of the vaccination will start from Monday only for registered persons in all government hospitals across the state capital, he said.

Chaudhury said that people in the 18-44 years age bracket and those above 45 years will be inoculated simultaneously and separate arrangements will be made in hospitals for both groups.

''As per the allotted slots, people will reach vaccination centres and take the vaccine,'' he said.

The Odisha government had initially decided not to start the drive from Saturday due to lack of stock and the shutdown. However, the decision was changed later after 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin reached the state on Friday night.

The state government will start the third phase of vaccination in Bhubaneswar for now as the people living in the BMC jurisdiction are administered Covaxin while people in the remaining part of the state get Covishield vaccine.

Odisha requires about 10.34 lakh Covaxin doses to inoculate about 5 lakh eligible people living in the BMC area, while the requirement of Covishield is 3.77 crore doses.

''Once Covishield vaccines reach, the government will plan the third phase vaccination across the state,'' an official said adding that the state has the capability to inoculate 3 to 4 lakh people every day.

There are an estimated 1.93 crore people in the 18-44 years age bracket in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At least 12 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra hospital

Four more patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital due to a shortage of oxygen on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12, said an official. Fatalities climbed up to 12. One of our senior doctors has also lost his battle to COVID. I am hoping a...

EC moves SC challenging Madras HC order that lambasted it for Covid protocol violations during campaigns

The Election Commission of India ECI has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order that lambasted the panel for failure to maintain Covid protocol during poll campaigns and said it should be put up on murder charg...

Chadian security forces fire upon protesters in southern town

At least four people were shot in southern Chad on Saturday when security forces fired on a crowd demonstrating against last months military takeover, civil society and hospital sources said.Protesters in the town of Sarh, about 550 km 350 ...

Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France

Hooded, black-clad demonstrators clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as thousands of people joined traditional May Day protests across France to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to chang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021