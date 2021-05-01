Left Menu

C'garh: 1,693 in 18-44 age group vaccinated in 16 districts

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:42 IST
C'garh: 1,693 in 18-44 age group vaccinated in 16 districts

A total of 1,693 people in the 18-44 age group in Chhattisgarh were vaccinated against COVID-19 on the first day of the drive for this segment on Saturday.

The drive was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel through video-conferencing.

In a statement released later in the evening, the state health department said 1,693 people in 16 districts had been vaccinated in the 18-44 age group till 7 pm.

Durg led with 199, followed by 196 in Dhamtari, 192 in Bilaspur, 167 in Mungeli, 164 in Janjgir, 153 in Kawardha, 135 in Mahasamund, 134 in Korba and 124 in Raipur.

The inoculation process for 12 districts, including Naxal-affected ones like Dantewada, Bastar, Bijapur and Sukma, will start from Sunday. Chhattisgrah has 28 districts.

Vaccination for the 18-44 age category is allowed only through prior registration because of which crowding was avoided at various centres.

People were seen visiting the vaccination centres in the three districts and observing the norms of social distancing.

The CM said 1.5 lakh doses were distributed by his government to the districts for the drive and the first set of beneficiaries would be those holding 'Antyodaya' ration cards, which represents the poorest segment of society.

He also spoke to people of Bhilai-Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur during the video-conference event, and reminded citizens that vaccination was the most important step to contain the outbreak.

Officials here said Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to provide vaccine doses free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At least 12 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra hospital

Four more patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital due to a shortage of oxygen on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12, said an official. Fatalities climbed up to 12. One of our senior doctors has also lost his battle to COVID. I am hoping a...

EC moves SC challenging Madras HC order that lambasted it for Covid protocol violations during campaigns

The Election Commission of India ECI has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order that lambasted the panel for failure to maintain Covid protocol during poll campaigns and said it should be put up on murder charg...

Chadian security forces fire upon protesters in southern town

At least four people were shot in southern Chad on Saturday when security forces fired on a crowd demonstrating against last months military takeover, civil society and hospital sources said.Protesters in the town of Sarh, about 550 km 350 ...

Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France

Hooded, black-clad demonstrators clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as thousands of people joined traditional May Day protests across France to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to chang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021