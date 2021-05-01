C'garh: 1,693 in 18-44 age group vaccinated in 16 districts

A total of 1,693 people in the 18-44 age group in Chhattisgarh were vaccinated against COVID-19 on the first day of the drive for this segment on Saturday.

The drive was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel through video-conferencing.

In a statement released later in the evening, the state health department said 1,693 people in 16 districts had been vaccinated in the 18-44 age group till 7 pm.

Durg led with 199, followed by 196 in Dhamtari, 192 in Bilaspur, 167 in Mungeli, 164 in Janjgir, 153 in Kawardha, 135 in Mahasamund, 134 in Korba and 124 in Raipur.

The inoculation process for 12 districts, including Naxal-affected ones like Dantewada, Bastar, Bijapur and Sukma, will start from Sunday. Chhattisgrah has 28 districts.

Vaccination for the 18-44 age category is allowed only through prior registration because of which crowding was avoided at various centres.

People were seen visiting the vaccination centres in the three districts and observing the norms of social distancing.

The CM said 1.5 lakh doses were distributed by his government to the districts for the drive and the first set of beneficiaries would be those holding 'Antyodaya' ration cards, which represents the poorest segment of society.

He also spoke to people of Bhilai-Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur during the video-conference event, and reminded citizens that vaccination was the most important step to contain the outbreak.

Officials here said Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to provide vaccine doses free of cost.

