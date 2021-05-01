UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections

Britain reported seven new coronavirus deaths and a further 1,907 infections on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test to 127,524, according to daily government figures.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine rose to 34.346 million from 34.216 million reported the day before.

The number of new infections in the past week is 10.9% lower than the week before at 15,360.

