Uttar Pradesh registers 303 more COVID deaths, 30,317 new cases

With 303 more COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, the fatality count in the state reached 12,874 on Saturday, while 30,317 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 12,82,504.

Lucknow reported 34 fatalities followed by Ghaziabad 20, 17 each in Kanpur and Sonbhadra, 15 in Varanasi, 14 in Jhansi, 13 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 10 each in Hardoi and Unnao, among others, the government said in a statement.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 3,125 were reported from Lucknow, 1,514 from Kanpur, 1,497 from Varanasi, 1,470 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,274 from Allahabad, 1,236 from Meerut, 1,204 from Ghaziabad and 1,070 from Gorakhpur, among others.

In the last 24 hours, 38,826 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, the statement said, adding that a total of 9,67,797 people have been cured of the contagion so far.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,01,833, the statement said.

More than 2.66 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total number of tests conducted in the state to over 4.10 crore, it said.

