France reports 5,581 people in intensive care units

France reports 5,581 people in intensive care unitsReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:41 IST
The number of people in intensive care units in France with COVID-19 fell for the fifth straight day, decreasing by 94, to 5,581, health ministry data showed on Saturday.
The ministry also reported 195 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Saturday, compared with 270 on Friday.
