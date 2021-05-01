Left Menu

COVID-19 inoculation drive for above 18 people fails to take off in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:11 IST
COVID-19 inoculation drive for above 18 people fails to take off in Jharkhand

The third phase of COVID-19 inoculation for the people in the 18-44 years age bracket could not start in Jharkhand on Saturday due to unavailability of vaccines, an official said.

The programme has been postponed indefinitely and the state government will announce the launch of the drive as soon as vaccines are available, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Arun Singh, told PTI.

For the age group of 18-44 years, the Jharkhand government has placed orders for 25 lakh doses each from Bharat Biotech that manufactures Covaxin and the Serum Institute which makes Covishield, but the state is yet to get any vaccine from them, Singh said.

There is an estimated 1.57 crore people in that age bracket in the state and registration for their vaccination has started.

The vaccines sent by the central government to the state for the inoculation of people above 45 years will last for around seven days and that programme is going on, Singh said.

Around 83 lakh people who are 45+ are eligible for inoculation and 30 lakh of them have been vaccinated so far.

PTI IKD NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Experts say oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate COVID-19 cases, not by all

Health experts on Saturday said oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate cases of COVID-19 when a patient experiences a drop in oxygen level and not by everyone who finds it below acceptable limits.According to the health ministry,...

SpiceJet defers up to 50% of April salary for section of employees

SpiceJet has deferred up to 50 per cent of the April salary of a significant section of employees due to the impact of the second coronavirus wave, sources said on Saturday.Employees, including pilots and cabin crew, have got 10-50 per cent...

Police arrests six members of banned outfit PLFI

Police on Saturday arrested six members of the banned outfit PLFI from Jharkhands Chaibasa district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.On a tip-off police raided Horogada village and arrested the members of the ban...

J'khand announces one month's extra pay to COVID health workers

The Jharkhand government on Saturday announced Rs 103 crore incentive for frontline health workers engaged in COVID-related work that is equivalent to their one month salary.Jharkhand is battling the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021