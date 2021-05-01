Left Menu

India gets 1.5 lakh doses of SputnikV vaccine first consignment from Russia

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:14 IST
India gets 1.5 lakh doses of SputnikV vaccine first consignment from Russia

As many as 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine first consignment landed in Hyderabad from Russia on Saturday,Dr Reddys Laboratories said.

The drug maker, which has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund for the vaccine said in a statement that the initial quantity will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up the supply chain for the larger vaccination program rollout.

Subsequent consignments will arrive in the next few weeks, it further said.

''We are pleased to announce that the first consignment of 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine has landed in Hyderabad from Russia.

The rollout of the consignment will be subject to the necessary clearances, which will be processed over the next few days,'' Deepak Sapra CEO API and Services, Dr.Reddys, said.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddys and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of theSputnikV, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

Later it was enhanced to 125 million.

Dr Reddys has already received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use ofSputnik V.

''This is a reaffirmation of Dr Reddys commitment towards combating COVID-19 in India through our portfolio of therapeutics and vaccines,'' Sapra further said.

SputnikV will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus.

Currently the Centre has rolled out a nationwide vaccination drive using two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca, manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a tweet said that Hyderabad customs expedited the clearance of the COVID-19 vaccine imported from Russia.

''Hyderabad Customs, @cgstcushyd facilitated expeditious clearance of #SputnikV Vaccine imported from Russia,''CBIC tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet said: ''Appropriate timely response @cgstcushyd. Need of the hour.'' The government last month allowed emergency use of imported vaccines to curb the spread of coronavirus infection and waived customs duty on their imports.

It has also allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive Covid-19 vaccinations beginning May 1.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed as SputnikV.

India reported a record over 4.01 lakh new Covid infections and 3,523 deaths on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Experts say oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate COVID-19 cases, not by all

Health experts on Saturday said oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate cases of COVID-19 when a patient experiences a drop in oxygen level and not by everyone who finds it below acceptable limits.According to the health ministry,...

SpiceJet defers up to 50% of April salary for section of employees

SpiceJet has deferred up to 50 per cent of the April salary of a significant section of employees due to the impact of the second coronavirus wave, sources said on Saturday.Employees, including pilots and cabin crew, have got 10-50 per cent...

Police arrests six members of banned outfit PLFI

Police on Saturday arrested six members of the banned outfit PLFI from Jharkhands Chaibasa district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.On a tip-off police raided Horogada village and arrested the members of the ban...

J'khand announces one month's extra pay to COVID health workers

The Jharkhand government on Saturday announced Rs 103 crore incentive for frontline health workers engaged in COVID-related work that is equivalent to their one month salary.Jharkhand is battling the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021