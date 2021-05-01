Bihar chief post master general dies of COVID

Bihar chief postmaster general Anil Kumar has died of COVID, yet another high ranking official succumbing to the deadly virus in the state.

The officer was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at AIIMS Patna for the past few days where he breathed his last at around 1:40 am late last night, sources in the hospital said Saturday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of the chief postmaster general of the state due to COVID.

The official was among the 82 new fatalities on account of the rampaging virus in Bihar, taking the death toll to 2642 in the state since the outbreaks of the pandemic last year.

The chief minister in his condolence message described the deceased as an efficient officer.

On Friday, former chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh had died of COVID in a hospital in the state capital.

Reeling under the impact of killer coronavirus in its second spell, Bihar reported 13,789 new infections, taking the tally to 4,84,106 Saturday.

Like in the past, Patna was the worst-hit accounting for 3024 new cases.

West Champaran reported 537 fresh COVID cases while Purnea saw 424 infections and Supual (400).

The state saw 10,905 recoveries Saturday taking the figure of people getting cured of the disease tO 3,73,261 since the beginning.

The state has a recovery rate of 77.10 per cent.

There are 1,08,202 active cases in Bihar at present.

A total of 95,686 tests of samples took place Saturday while the state has clinically examined over 2.65 crore people for the contagion.

On the vaccination front, 62,402 citizens took the shots Saturday, while overall 7228280 people have received the jabs in the state so far.

Sources in the health department said that the third phase of vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group could not start Saturday due to non-arrival of additional vaccine stock.

They said the exercise would start only after the arrival of vaccines for the purpose.

