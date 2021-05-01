Left Menu

Haryana to start vaccination drive for those above 18 from Sunday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:22 IST
Haryana Health minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group will start in the state from Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary Health Rajeev Arora said the state had sought 66 lakh vaccine doses which will be allotted in a phased manner.

''Covid Vaccination of above 18 years of age to start in Haryana from tomorrow in all Districts at the designated centers,'' Vij said in a tweet.

Arora said a total of 38,13,274 doses of the vaccine has been administered to the people of the state so far.

On the administration of vaccines to Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLWs), Arora said 2,01,398 HCWs have got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and around 1,27,907 HCWs received the second dose.

He said 1,46,441 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and 64,599 FLWs have been administered the second dose.

Haryana on Saturday registered its biggest single-day jump of 125 deaths due to COVID-19, raising the toll to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 5,01,566.

On April 30, Haryana had recorded 98 fatalities and the previous highest single-day surge in cases so far with 13,947 infections was on April 28.

The number of active cases crossed the one-lakh mark for the first time on Saturday. The state now has 1,02,516 active COVID-19 cases and the hardest-hit Gurugram and Faridabad account for 50 per cent of them.

According to the health department daily bulletin, Gurugram district again saw a huge surge in cases with 4,099 infections.

Gurugram district now has 38,560 active cases while another worst-hit district Faridabad has 12,196 active infections.

Seventeen of the new fatalities linked to the virus were from Hisar; 12 each from Gurugram, Panipat and Panchkula districts; nine from Ambala; eight from Bhiwani, while Jind, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Rohtak reported four fatalities each.

Other districts that reported a big spike in cases include Faridabad (1,751), Hisar (897), Sonipat (920), Karnal (740), Panipat (549) and Mahendragarh (526).

So far, 3,94,709 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Haryana and the state has a recovery rate of 78.70 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

