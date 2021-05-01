AstraZeneca confirms delays to COVID-19 shots produced in Latin America

AstraZeneca confirms delays to COVID-19 shots produced in Latin AmericaReuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:35 IST
AstraZeneca has confirmed setbacks to the production of its COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America, excluding Brazil, but said it will still meet a commitment to deliver 150 million doses to the region this year.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said in a statement shared with Reuters on Friday that lower-than-expected production, shortages of critical supplies and longer periods to meet internal controls had slowed the process.
