COVID-19: Ghaziabad records highest single-day deaths at 20, Noida adds 13 more

PTI | Ghaziabad/Noida | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:52 IST
With 20 more fatalities linked to COVID-19, Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike in deaths that pushed the district's toll to 226, official data showed.

Adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 13 such fatalities as its death toll surged to 225, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Ghaziabad logged 1,204 new cases during the period while Gautam Buddh Nagar had 1,470 that pushed the overall infection tally in the two neighbouring districts to 40,953 and 42,761, respectively, it showed.

On the bright side, 919 patients were discharged in Ghaziabad and 1,712 in Gautam Buddh Nagar leaving the active cases in these districts at 6,908 and 7,991, respectively, according to the data.

The overall number of recovered patients in Ghaziabad reached 33,819 with a recovery rate of 82.58 per cent and 34,545 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with a recovery rate of 80.78 per cent.

The mortality in Ghaziabad stood at 0.55 per cent and in Gautam Buddh Nagar at 0.52 per cent, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 3,01,833 from 3,10,783 on Friday as the overall recoveries climbed to 9,67,797 and the death toll surged to 12,874 on Saturday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

