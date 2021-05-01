J'khand announces one month's extra pay to COVID health workers

The Jharkhand government on Saturday announced Rs 103 crore incentive for frontline health workers engaged in COVID-related work that is equivalent to their one month salary.

Jharkhand is battling the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic with the state recording 2,670 related fatalities with over 57,000 active cases as of May 1, 2021.

Jharkhand government has approved incentives for health department workers including doctors engaged in coronavirus related contact tracing, testing, supervision etc work in COVID hospitals and wards besides control rooms, which will be equivalent to their one month's salary, the department of Health and Family Welfare said in a notification.

The incentive will be equivalent to a month's basic salary of April 2020, it said.

It said that expenditure on the front has been estimated at Rs 103 crore and the department proposal has been approved by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren earlier had taken to social media to announce one month's additional salary to doctors and medical workers employed to contain the pandemic.

''In these troubled times, corona warriors are working day and night. Therefore, the state government has decided that doctors and medical workers employed in COVID-related works will be paid one month of their salary as an incentive,'' Soren said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)