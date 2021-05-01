Left Menu

J'khand announces one month's extra pay to COVID health workers

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:53 IST
J'khand announces one month's extra pay to COVID health workers
Jharkhand is battling the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic with the state recording 2,670 related fatalities with over 57,000 active cases as of May 1, 2021. Image Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand government on Saturday announced Rs 103 crore incentive for frontline health workers engaged in COVID-related work that is equivalent to their one month salary.

Jharkhand is battling the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic with the state recording 2,670 related fatalities with over 57,000 active cases as of May 1, 2021.

Jharkhand government has approved incentives for health department workers including doctors engaged in coronavirus related contact tracing, testing, supervision etc work in COVID hospitals and wards besides control rooms, which will be equivalent to their one month's salary, the department of Health and Family Welfare said in a notification.

The incentive will be equivalent to a month's basic salary of April 2020, it said.

It said that expenditure on the front has been estimated at Rs 103 crore and the department proposal has been approved by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren earlier had taken to social media to announce one month's additional salary to doctors and medical workers employed to contain the pandemic.

''In these troubled times, corona warriors are working day and night. Therefore, the state government has decided that doctors and medical workers employed in COVID-related works will be paid one month of their salary as an incentive,'' Soren said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers say adults over 50 should be screened for cannabis use

A recent research revealed that older people who use cannabis to relieve or treat health problems are failing to discuss their substance use with doctors. Published in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, the study which was cond...

Experts say oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate COVID-19 cases, not by all

Health experts on Saturday said oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate cases of COVID-19 when a patient experiences a drop in oxygen level and not by everyone who finds it below acceptable limits.According to the health ministry,...

SpiceJet defers up to 50% of April salary for section of employees

SpiceJet has deferred up to 50 per cent of the April salary of a significant section of employees due to the impact of the second coronavirus wave, sources said on Saturday.Employees, including pilots and cabin crew, have got 10-50 per cent...

Police arrests six members of banned outfit PLFI

Police on Saturday arrested six members of the banned outfit PLFI from Jharkhands Chaibasa district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.On a tip-off police raided Horogada village and arrested the members of the ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021