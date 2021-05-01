Left Menu

COVID: Monitor oxygen refilling centres round the clock: Delhi govt to district magistrates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:53 IST
COVID: Monitor oxygen refilling centres round the clock: Delhi govt to district magistrates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to monitor medical oxygen refilling centres round the clock to ensure its supply to genuine patients and hospitals amid a severe shortage of life-saving gas in the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on April 28, asked the district magistrates to ensure that medical oxygen is sold strictly following licence conditions to authorised users.

Twelve COVID 19 patients died at Batra hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes on Saturday afternoon, while several other hospitals in the national capital reported a precipitous drop in their oxygen stocks and sent out desperate messages of help to save serious patients admitted there.

''Regarding the requirements of hospitals, ambulances etc, the medical oxygen retailing: refilling units will mandatorily check ID card of the person receiving the oxygen, an authorisation letter from the institution for which the oxygen is being sought and record the type and number of cylinders refilled,'' it said. For medical oxygen prescribed by registered doctors for COVID-19 patients, the retailer will sell it after checking the doctor's prescription, ID cards of the patient and the person receiving the oxygen, stated the order.

Medical oxygen cannot be sold in the market without a prescription. It is necessary to prevent any hoarding and pilferage of it, said DDMA.

The authority has also asked authorities to manage crowds at refilling establishments to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour as well as law and order.

All the district magistrates will send a consolidated 24 hourly daily report (12:00 midnight to 12:00 midnight) of their district the next day by 11:00 am to the designated authorities, it added.

The Centre and the Delhi government has indulged in a blame game over the oxygen crisis, with both shifting responsibilities on each other.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has been charging the Centre of providing less than its designated quota of medical oxygen. It has also asked the Centre to raise its daily quota from 490 MT to 976 MT.

The central government has alleged that the Delhi government failed to arrange cryogenic tankers for the transportation of oxygen for hospitals in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers say adults over 50 should be screened for cannabis use

A recent research revealed that older people who use cannabis to relieve or treat health problems are failing to discuss their substance use with doctors. Published in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, the study which was cond...

Experts say oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate COVID-19 cases, not by all

Health experts on Saturday said oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate cases of COVID-19 when a patient experiences a drop in oxygen level and not by everyone who finds it below acceptable limits.According to the health ministry,...

SpiceJet defers up to 50% of April salary for section of employees

SpiceJet has deferred up to 50 per cent of the April salary of a significant section of employees due to the impact of the second coronavirus wave, sources said on Saturday.Employees, including pilots and cabin crew, have got 10-50 per cent...

Police arrests six members of banned outfit PLFI

Police on Saturday arrested six members of the banned outfit PLFI from Jharkhands Chaibasa district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.On a tip-off police raided Horogada village and arrested the members of the ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021