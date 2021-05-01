Delhi's Saket's Max Hospital doctor dies by suicide

Amid the distressing times of COVID-19 pandemic, a doctor of a private hospital in the national capital has died allegedly by suicide, as per an official statement on Saturday. "Max Hospital, Saket doctor died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Malviya Nagar on April 30. A thorough search of room was made and a suicide notice was found," said the DCP South.

"No reason for suicide was mentioned in the suicide note. Further probe continues", the official informed. Earlier in the day, Max Healthcare informed that the vaccination drive for people aged 18 years and above will commence from today in Delhi-NCR.

"Max Healthcare is participating in the next phase of the world's largest vaccination drive. Vaccines available at select Max Hospitals in Delhi NCR for citizens above 18 years from May 1. Registration and booking on CoWIN portal is mandatory for vaccination," tweeted Max Healthcare. Delhi witnessed 375 COVID-19 deaths and over 27,000 new cases with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent in the last 24 hours on Friday, according to the Delhi health department bulletin's on Friday. (ANI)

