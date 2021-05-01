Left Menu

COVID-19: CM Baghel inaugurates 'Oxygen on Wheels', food distribution service of Raipur Municipal Corporation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday inaugurated 'Oxygen on Wheels', ambulance service and food distribution service of Raipur Municipal Corporation to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 23:04 IST
COVID-19: CM Baghel inaugurates 'Oxygen on Wheels', food distribution service of Raipur Municipal Corporation
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday inaugurated 'Oxygen on Wheels', ambulance service and food distribution service of Raipur Municipal Corporation to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to an official statement, Baghel e-inaugurated three important services of Raipur Municipal Corporation today including 'Oxygen on Wheel' service for home delivery of oxygen concentrator for patients in home isolation, free ambulance service for COVID patients from home to hospital and hospital to home, and free dry ration distribution service.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Raipur Municipal Corporation is actively and dedicatedly working to provide necessary facilities to people during the COVID crisis and lockdown. Indoor Stadium has been transformed into COVID Hospital, he informed, adding that he doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators in the state would prove extremely beneficial for the patients in need. Raipur Municipal Corporation has started a food grain distribution service to poor families during the lockdown. Vehicles loaded with seven thousand packets of dry ration were flagged off for distribution to lockdown affected families in need. These ration packets will be delivered free of cost to the needy families of Raipur Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, in coordination with local councilors and zone officers, the statement added.

Raipur Municipal Corporation has also started a well-equipped ambulance service to ensure that the COVID patients in need get timely medical treatment. 'Oxygen on Wheels' service has also been started by Raipur Municipal Corporation to provide free doorstep delivery of oxygen support to the COVID patients in Home isolation.

Under this service, the COVID patients in home isolation, whose oxygen saturation is less than normal and who can be assisted with an oxygen concentrator, will be provided free oxygen concentrator at home. The home isolation assistance team will regularly monitor such patients and after their recovery, the concentrators would be collected back. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers say adults over 50 should be screened for cannabis use

A recent research revealed that older people who use cannabis to relieve or treat health problems are failing to discuss their substance use with doctors. Published in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, the study which was cond...

Experts say oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate COVID-19 cases, not by all

Health experts on Saturday said oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate cases of COVID-19 when a patient experiences a drop in oxygen level and not by everyone who finds it below acceptable limits.According to the health ministry,...

SpiceJet defers up to 50% of April salary for section of employees

SpiceJet has deferred up to 50 per cent of the April salary of a significant section of employees due to the impact of the second coronavirus wave, sources said on Saturday.Employees, including pilots and cabin crew, have got 10-50 per cent...

Police arrests six members of banned outfit PLFI

Police on Saturday arrested six members of the banned outfit PLFI from Jharkhands Chaibasa district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.On a tip-off police raided Horogada village and arrested the members of the ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021