Bengal's single-day Covid toll crosses 100-mark; 17,512 new cases reported

West Bengal on Saturday reported the highest one-day COVID-19 deaths with 103 people succumbing to the infection, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's coronavirus death toll is 11,447 now.

The tally also rose to 8,45,878 as a record single-day spike of 17,512 cases was registered.

The state reported 14,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 7,17,772, the bulletin said.

The discharge rate slipped to 84.86 per cent.

The number of active cases climbed to 1,16,659.

Of the fresh fatalities, 26 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 19 from Kolkata. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The bulletin said that out of the 103 deaths, 51 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The new positive cases included 3,934 from North 24 Parganas and 3,885 from Kolkata, it said.

Since Friday, 56,297 samples have been tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests to 1,04,88,850, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has decided to start inoculating people in the age group of 18-44 years after considering all concerns and when the supply of vaccine is comfortable, a health department official said on Saturday.

The government will now focus on giving first and second doses of the vaccine to people above 45 years, he added.

