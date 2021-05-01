Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 23:20 IST
Delhi registers 412 COVID-19 fatalities, highest in a day so far
Representative image

The national capital recorded its highest 412 COVID-19 fatalities in a day and 25,219 new instances of the infection with a case positivity rate of 31.61 per cent on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

It had reported 375 fatalities on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 on Saturday last week, and 348 on last Friday, according to government data.

Delhi had recorded 27,047 cases on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 last Saturday and 24,331 last Friday.

The city has so far recorded 11,74,553 cases, of which over 10.61 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,559, the bulletin said.

A total of 79,780 tests, including 16,509 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in a day. The city currently has 96,747 active cases, it added.

Out of the 21,227 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1,295 are vacant. A total of 50,554 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

According to it, 45,353 vaccine doses were administered in a day and included 21,828 who received the first dose and 23,525 who got the second dose.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 39,556 from 37,223 the previous day.

