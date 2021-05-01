Left Menu

Over 100 villagers fall sick after consuming lassi in Odisha's Malkangiri

Over 100 villagers, including children fell sick after consuming lassi here at Kurti village under Padia block on Friday night, informed the Malkangiri District Magistrate.

ANI | Malkangiri (Odisha) | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 23:40 IST
Over 100 villagers fall sick after consuming lassi in Odisha's Malkangiri
Visuals from Odisha's Malakangiri (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Over 100 villagers, including children fell sick after consuming lassi here at Kurti village under Padia block on Friday night, informed the Malkangiri District Magistrate. The condition of 20 people is critical and a medical team has been to the village, the official said.

"The incident took place when villagers visited a weekly market and consumed lassi. However, after returning home, most of them complained of severe stomach ache and started vomiting," a villager told ANI. "Those critical were shifted to a nearby hospital. More than 100 people were admitted to Padia CHC, Covid care center and some at nearby hospitals. The condition of 20 people is critical. We have sent a medical team to the village. Some doctors were also called from Malkangiri District Hospital as the number of ill persons is increasing," Malkangiri District Magistrate Yadula Vijay said on Saturday after visiting Padia CHC.

A doctor treating the patients said the condition of most of the villagers was stable. "The number of ill persons is increasing still now. DM Yadula Vijay has given an order to inquire about the matter to CDMO Malkangiri." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 217,168

Mexicos health ministry on Saturday reported 3,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 261 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,347,780 and fatalities to 217,168.Separate government data published in March sug...

Important to back your core group of bowlers: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium suits his sides style of play but it is important to back the bowlers who will be under pressure at smaller grounds.All-rounder Kieron Pollard 87 ...

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

A gunman who killed his mother, father-in-law, two sheriffs deputies and died at the scene of a shootout also attacked his father with a knife days before Wednesdays shooting in Boone, North Carolina, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len...

Motor racing-Verstappen criticises slippery Portuguese track surface

Max Verstappen criticised the slippery surface of Portugals Algarve circuit as not a lot of fun on Saturday after the Red Bull driver qualified behind both Mercedes cars for Sundays race.The Dutch driver, second in the championship and only...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021