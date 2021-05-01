Assam reports 23 more COVID deaths, 3,453 new cases

Assam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,56,576 after 3,453 more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, while 23 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 1,330, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin.

The state currently has 25,027 active cases.

Altogether 2,229 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 2,28,872.

Of the coronavirus fatalities reported during the day, nine were from Kamrup Metro district and three from Barpeta district, the bulletin said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The bulletin said that altogether 1,347 COVID positive patients have died of other reasons.

The 3,453 new positive cases include 1,417 from Kamrup Metro, 264 from Dibrugarh, and 136 from Tinsukia.

The new cases were detected out of 54,002 tests conducted during the day while the total number of tests held in the state so far is 86,58,937.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)