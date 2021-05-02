Adityanath announces health insurance for labourers

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Saturday health insurance of Rs 5 lakh for labourers and also a cover of Rs 2 lakh if they die in an accident or become physically disabled.

Adityanath announced the schemes on Labour Day while virtually interacting with labourers and labour organisations.

In a statement, he said the state government was committed to working for the welfare and upliftment of labourers through various schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)