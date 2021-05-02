Brazil registers 2,656 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 2,656 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 66,964 new confirmed cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 406,437 total coronavirus deaths and 14,725,975 total confirmed cases.

New cases in Brazil have fallen off a late March peak, but remain high by historical standards. Total deaths in the country are second only to the United States.

