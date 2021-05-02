Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could "possibly evade immune response" and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Reuters. However the advisers said while they were flagging the mutations, there was no reason currently to believe they were expanding or could be dangerous.

India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 as second wave worsens

India recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday as it battles a devastating second wave, and the country's massive new vaccination drive was hampered in some areas by shortages of the shots. Authorities reported 401,993 new cases in the previous 24 hours, after 10 consecutive days of more than 300,000 daily cases. Deaths jumped by 3,523, taking the country's total toll to 211,853, according to the federal health ministry.

Exclusive: Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters.

Despite the warning, four of the scientists said the federal government did not seek to impose major restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Millions of largely unmasked people attended religious festivals and political rallies that were held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition politicians.

Taiwan's first batch of COVID-19 aid leaves for India

Taiwan's first batch of aid to India to help it fight a surging increase in COVID-19 infections left for New Delhi on Sunday, consisting of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said. Countries around the world have been rushing to help India alleviate the crisis. India recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday as it battles a devastating second wave.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,290

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,290 to 3,416,822, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 110 to 83,192, the tally showed.

Jordan detects three cases of Indian COVID-19 variant - minister

Jordan detected three cases of the Indian COVID-19 variant in people who had not traveled, the health minister told state-owned Al Mamlaka TV. "Two cases were recorded in Amman and one in Zarqa in people who did not travel, which confirms that the emergence of mutated cases does not necessarily have to come from outside, but rather as a result of specific reproduction," Minister Firas Al-Hawari told Al Mamlaka TV.

U.S. administers 243.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 243,463,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday. A total of 240,159,677 vaccine doses had been administered by April 30, the CDC said.

UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections

Britain reported seven new coronavirus deaths and a further 1,907 infections on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test to 127,524, according to daily government figures. The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine rose to 34.346 million from 34.216 million reported the day before.

Mexico looks for U.S. help as AstraZeneca admits Latin American vaccine delay

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States would probably send his country 5 million more doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, as the company admitted production in Latin American had suffered multiple setbacks. Mexico is struggling with behind-schedule local AstraZeneca production and shortfalls in deliveries from foreign suppliers and has asked the United States to help with more vaccines. The request is in addition to some 2.7 million AstraZeneca doses Washington sent to Mexico in March.

Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths

Thailand's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 1,940 new coronavirus cases, while deaths hit 21 for a second day, the highest daily number of fatalities since the pandemic began. Thailand largely controlled the virus early in the pandemic through shutdowns and strict border controls. But a deadly third wave that begin in early April includes the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant and has accounted for about half of its total cases and deaths.

