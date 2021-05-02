Left Menu

CMG to monitor rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and take mitigation measures: J-K admin

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said the newly constituted five-member Crisis Management Group (CMG) would monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation in the union territory and take preventive, control, and mitigation measures to slow the spread of the disease.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha constituted the CMG comprising Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioners – Finance, and Health and Medical Education; Home Secretary and Principal Secretary, Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department, at a high-level meeting here on Saturday.

The Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor would be a special invitee of the Chief Secretary headed CMG which would interact with other officers and medical specialists as necessary, DIPR-J&K, the official Twitter handle of the Department of Information and Public Relations, said in a series of tweets.

"The CMG will meet daily, and more often if necessary, to review the rapidly evolving COVID-19 in terms of cases, testing, rates, positivity, mortality, recovery, hospital occupancy, and other parameters," the DIPR said.

It said the CMG would also review the oxygen and medicine requirement and availability at all health institutions, take immediate measures for preventing the spread, control the infection and manage the availability of resources.

It would also monitor the vaccine rollout and fine-tune vaccination strategies to ensure speedy and complete coverage at the earliest and take other steps with the overall goal of controlling the spread of the disease, the DIPR said.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday had recorded their biggest single-day spike of 3,832 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,79,915, while a record 47 fatalities in the 24-hour-period raised the death toll to 2330.

