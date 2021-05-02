Left Menu

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths

The government coronavirus task force said 342 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing Russia's death toll to 110,862. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-05-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 13:30 IST
Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia reported 8,697 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 2,699 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,823,255. The government coronavirus task force said 342 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing Russia's death toll to 110,862.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February. According to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency published on Friday, Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to March 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thank people of Kerala for reposing faith in LDF govt: Sitaram Yechury

With the CPIM-led LDF set to return to power in Kerala, the partys general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a video message on Sunday thanked the states electorate for showing confidence in the party and vowed that the Left party will continue ...

Study shows body mass index, age also have affect on neck pain

The body mass index, age, and the time of the day when a person has a poor neck and head posture also have an effect of neck pain in individuals- as suggested by the findings of a new study. The study led by researchers at Texas AM Universi...

West Bengal polls: PDP chief congratulates Mamata Banerjee

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday congratulated the TMC on its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people have rejected disruptive and divisive forces.The Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress looks to retain power i...

Odisha declares journalists as frontline Covid warriors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday declared working journalists of the state as frontline Covid warriors.While approving a proposal to this effect, the chief minister said, journalists are doing a great service to the state by p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021