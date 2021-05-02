Left Menu

Total COVID-19 jab administered in Maharashtra crosses 1.6 cr mark

Maharashtra's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.6 crore mark on Saturday as Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive commenced.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:28 IST
Total COVID-19 jab administered in Maharashtra crosses 1.6 cr mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.6 crore mark on Saturday as Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive commenced. According to official data, as many as 95,535 vaccine doses were administered across the state on May 1.

"The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered stands at 1,63,12,656," the data said. "12,525 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across the state," it said.

Maharashtra reported 63,282 new cases, 802 deaths and 61,326 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Saturday. In this count, the capital Mumbai reported 3,908 new cases, 90 deaths and 5,900 recoveries. The active cases are at 59,318. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never seen a more partial Election Commission, it did everything to help BJP: Prashant Kishor to India Today TV.

Never seen a more partial Election Commission, it did everything to help BJP Prashant Kishor to India Today TV....

Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt.

Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt....

Prashant Kishor says he is ''quitting this space'' and not strategise for parties any more: Election consultant tells India Today TV channel.

Prashant Kishor says he is quitting this space and not strategise for parties any more Election consultant tells India Today TV channel....

3.19 lakh candidates elected unopposed in UP panchayat elections: SEC

A total of 3.19 lakh candidates have been elected unopposed in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, the State Election Commission said on Sunday.As many as 3,19,317 candidates have been elected unopposed in the panchayat elections. This i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021