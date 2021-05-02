Left Menu

COVID-19: Pak’s death toll crosses 18,000-mark

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:56 IST
COVID-19: Pak’s death toll crosses 18,000-mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday crossed the 18,000-mark after 113 people succumbed to the deadly contagion in one day, according to health officials.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, as many as 4,414 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 829,933, while the number of deaths jumped to 18,070.

It said that 5,193 people recovered in the same period while 5,448 patients were still in a critical condition.

The positivity rate was 9.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government has banned all kinds of religious processions ahead of Ramadan.

Separately, the official data of the health ministry showed that over 15,000 children and people between one and 20 years of age tested positive for the COVID-19 in April. It said that six children, between one and 10 years of age, lost their lives last month.

Out of all the cases of children in April, nearly 3,000 were between one and 10 years.

The ministry said that a total of 93,000 children have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan security forces kill 81 Taliban terrorists in past 24 hours

As many as 81 Taliban terrorists were killed and 52 others were injured across Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, the Afghan Defence Ministry said on Sunday. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces ANDSF carried out operations in sev...

Never seen a more partial Election Commission, it did everything to help BJP: Prashant Kishor to India Today TV.

Never seen a more partial Election Commission, it did everything to help BJP Prashant Kishor to India Today TV....

Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt.

Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt....

Prashant Kishor says he is ''quitting this space'' and not strategise for parties any more: Election consultant tells India Today TV channel.

Prashant Kishor says he is quitting this space and not strategise for parties any more Election consultant tells India Today TV channel....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021