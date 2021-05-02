15 COVID patients died at govt hospital in Andhra, people allege oxygen shortfall

As many as 15 COVID patients died at the Anantapur Government General Hospital in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Though people alleged that there was a shortage of oxygen, however, the district administration denied any such allegations. After the unfortunate incident occurred, Joint Collector Nishant Kumar, who visited the hospital and physically inspected the oxygen supplies said, "Our team has checked the oxygen plant. We went into the wards and checked each and every single line and valve. There is no leakage. Pressure in the oxygen plant is also being maintained properly. There is no problem in supply, oxygen is being properly used. There is no connection for today's (Saturday) deaths with oxygen."

Talking about the patients who died at the government hospital, Kumar said, "Today total 15 deaths took place. One of them is a brought dead case. All the deceased were critical patients, they are of above certain age, and 99 per cent of them have comorbidities. So those deaths are not due to oxygen. We have personally checked it. It is not true that those deaths are due to oxygen issues. It is true that the number of deaths is somewhat higher, it is unfortunate but it is not due to oxygen problem. Most of them have comorbidities like diabetes, heart problems, cardiac arrest, etc issues." Speaking to the media, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said, "A video was created this (Saturday) morning. Messages were sent suggesting to blame the district administration. I have those messages with me. Some people intentionally planned to create panic and make a non-issue a big issue."

"We are holding an inquiry on that. We will take stern action on those responsible for it. Twenty days ago entire oxygen pipeline system was checked by Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) engineers and certified that everything was okay. Fire safety precautions are also taken," added Chandrudu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)