Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana govt announces one-week lockdown in entire state from May 3

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:38 IST
COVID-19: Haryana govt announces one-week lockdown in entire state from May 3

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Sunday announced imposition of a week-long lockdown in the entire state beginning May 3.

Earlier, weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts of the state.

''From May 3, there will be a 7-day long lockdown in the entire state,'' Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet on Sunday.

Haryana on Saturday had registered 125 COVID fatalities, taking the death toll in the state to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh infections pushed the tally to 5,01,566.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan bypolls: Gehlot congratulates Congress candidates; results awaited

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Congress candidates Gayatri Devi and Manoj Meghwal while they led in the counting for the Sahada and Sujangarh assembly seats in the bypolls. Though the official announcement was...

Govt may consider incentives to encourage medical, nursing students and pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty: Sources.

Govt may consider incentives to encourage medical, nursing students and pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty Sources....

From allowing use of religion by BJP to scheduling poll and bending rules, EC did everything to aid saffron party: poll strategist Kishor.

From allowing use of religion by BJP to scheduling poll and bending rules, EC did everything to aid saffron party poll strategist Kishor....

Afghan security forces kill 81 Taliban terrorists in past 24 hours

As many as 81 Taliban terrorists were killed and 52 others were injured across Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, the Afghan Defence Ministry said on Sunday. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces ANDSF carried out operations in sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021