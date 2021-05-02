COVID-19: Haryana govt announces one-week lockdown in entire state from May 3

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Sunday announced imposition of a week-long lockdown in the entire state beginning May 3.

Earlier, weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts of the state.

''From May 3, there will be a 7-day long lockdown in the entire state,'' Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet on Sunday.

Haryana on Saturday had registered 125 COVID fatalities, taking the death toll in the state to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh infections pushed the tally to 5,01,566.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)