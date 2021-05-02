Left Menu

Delhi health minister's father succumbs to Covid-19, CM Kejriwal tweets

God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family, Kejriwal added in his tweet.Jain, who himself had tested positive for Covid-19 in June last year, recovered after his treatment at a private hospital in the national capital.Delhis Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his condolences over Jains father death.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 16:15 IST
Delhi health minister's father succumbs to Covid-19, CM Kejriwal tweets

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has lost his father to Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

''Our health minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID,” he said, terming it ''very very sad''.

''Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family,'' Kejriwal added in his tweet.

Jain, who himself had tested positive for Covid-19 in June last year, recovered after his treatment at a private hospital in the national capital.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his condolences over Jain's father death. ''My close friend and colleague in Delhi Govt Satyendr Jain @SatyendarJain has lost his father. It's a very sad news for all of us in this tough time. May his soul rest in peace. Om shanti,'' Sisodia tweeted. Delhi recorded its highest 412 COVID-19 fatalities in a day and 25,219 new instances of the infection with a case positivity rate of 31.61 per cent on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Increase allocation of Remdesivir to Maha: HC tells Centre

The Bombay High Court here on Sunday asked the Central government to increase the supply of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra observing the current reduction in the allocation of the crucial drug is not consistent with the number of acti...

This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal: Mamata to party supporters after trends indicate TMC heading for a huge win.

This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal Mamata to party supporters after trends indicate TMC heading for a huge win....

Seven reported killed as Myanmar protests aim to 'shake the world'

Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days on Sunday killing seven people, media reported, three months after a coup plunged the country into crisis.The protests, after a spell of dwind...

COVID-19 vaccination: Punjab Police starts free cab service for senior citizens in Moga

While expanding its Yeomans services toward the society, Moga Police on Sunday has started the free cab service for senior citizen, who wants to get him or herself vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district Moga. According to District Publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021