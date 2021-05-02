Delhi health minister's father succumbs to Covid-19, CM Kejriwal tweets
God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family, Kejriwal added in his tweet.Jain, who himself had tested positive for Covid-19 in June last year, recovered after his treatment at a private hospital in the national capital.Delhis Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his condolences over Jains father death.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 16:15 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has lost his father to Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.
''Our health minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID,” he said, terming it ''very very sad''.
''Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family,'' Kejriwal added in his tweet.
Jain, who himself had tested positive for Covid-19 in June last year, recovered after his treatment at a private hospital in the national capital.
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his condolences over Jain's father death. ''My close friend and colleague in Delhi Govt Satyendr Jain @SatyendarJain has lost his father. It's a very sad news for all of us in this tough time. May his soul rest in peace. Om shanti,'' Sisodia tweeted. Delhi recorded its highest 412 COVID-19 fatalities in a day and 25,219 new instances of the infection with a case positivity rate of 31.61 per cent on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
