COVID-19: 1,351 fresh cases, 25 deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,351 fresh COVID-19 cases which took the tally to 1,03,389, while the death toll rose to 1,537 with 25 more people succumbing to the disease, a senior health official said.

There are 19,763 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said citing data updated till 2 pm.

As many as 1,491 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection in a day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 82,029, the official said.

