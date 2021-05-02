Left Menu

India's COVID-19 daily cases stay near record, another state imposes lockdown

Daily cases in these states have spiked since then. Reuters reported on Saturday that a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:06 IST
India's COVID-19 daily cases stay near record, another state imposes lockdown
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

India's new coronavirus cases dipped marginally on Sunday but deaths from COVID-19 jumped by a record 3,689, with one more state going into lockdown as the nation's creaky healthcare system is unable to cope with the massive caseload. Authorities reported 392,488 new cases in the previous 24 hours, pushing total cases to 19.56 million. So far, the virus has killed 215,542 people. India reported a record 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Indian hospitals, morgues and crematoriums have been overwhelmed as the country has reported more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight. Many families have been left on their own to scramble for medicines and oxygen. Dozens of people have died in the last week due to shortage of oxygen in hospitals in Delhi alone. Nearly 10 Indian states and union territories have imposed some form of restrictions, even as the federal government remains reluctant to impose a national lockdown.

The eastern state of Odisha became the latest to announce a two-week lockdown, joining Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal. Other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have either imposed night curfews or weekend lockdowns. The Indian Express newspaper reported on Sunday that the country's COVID-19 taskforce has advised the federal government to impose a national lockdown.

LOCKDOWN FEARS Last month Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all efforts should be made be avoid a lockdown.

The federal government fears another lockdown will have a devastating impact on the economy. The lockdown imposed last year after the first COVID-19 outbreak led to job losses as economic output fell a record 24% in April-June 2020 compared with the same period a year earlier. The major spike in cases has also led to a shortfall in medical staff and, according to media reports, the government is planning to incentivise medicine and nursing student for helping in COVID-19 facilities.

With India's health system reeling and absenteeism from the workplace soaring - as staff fall ill or take care of relatives - international aid has begun pouring in. On Sunday, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it would send more ventilators for India "very shortly".

Countries including United States have shipped in critical oxygen equipment, therapeutics and raw materials for vaccine production. Modi's government has been criticised for letting millions of largely unmasked people attend religious festivals and crowded political rallies in five states through March and April. Daily cases in these states have spiked since then.

Reuters reported on Saturday that a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB poll results victory of democracy, says Shiv Sena

As the TMC is set to retain power in West Bengal, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said Mamata Banerjees win in her state is victory of democracy in India and the result would give a new direction to national politics.Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also h...

German hospital chief sees first signs of COVID easing - Bild

Stable new COVID-19 infection numbers in Germany are fuelling hopes that intensive care units wont be overburdened, the head of the German hospital federation DKG told the mass tabloid newspaper Bild. The majority of hospitals in Germany ar...

Stalin thanks TN people for voting DMK to power, pledges to work for them

DMK president M K Stalin, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, on Sunday thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them.Stalin expressed his hear...

Bengal has saved India today: Mamata Banerjee after landslide victory.

Bengal has saved India today Mamata Banerjee after landslide victory....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021