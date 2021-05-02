Left Menu

Tech Mahindra, Reagene to file patent for molecule that potentially attacks coronavirus

IT company Tech Mahindra is in the process of filing a patent, along with Reagene Biosciences, for a drug molecule that can potentially attack coronavirus, according to a senior company official.Tech Mahindra Global Head Makers Lab Nikhil Malhotra told PTI that the company along with its partner is applying for patenting on which further testing will be done.Markers Lab is the research and development arm of Tech Mahindra.We have found a molecule that can potentially attack coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:08 IST
Tech Mahindra, Reagene to file patent for molecule that potentially attacks coronavirus

IT company Tech Mahindra is in the process of filing a patent, along with Reagene Biosciences, for a drug molecule that can potentially attack coronavirus, according to a senior company official.

Tech Mahindra Global Head (Makers Lab) Nikhil Malhotra told PTI that the company along with its partner is applying for patenting on which further testing will be done.

Markers Lab is the research and development arm of Tech Mahindra.

''We have found a molecule that can potentially attack coronavirus. We have applied for a joint patent and cannot reveal the name of the molecule unless the patent process is completed,'' Malhotra said.

Tech Mahindra and Reagene Biosciences are in the research process. Makers Lab started the computational modelling analysis of the coronavirus. Based on computational docking and modelling studies, Tech Mahindra and its partner shortlisted 10 drug molecule from a list of 8,000 FDA-approved drugs.

''We used technology to filter these 10 drugs. These were tested with our partners in Bengaluru. Then they were brought down to three.

''Then, we created a 3D lung where we tested and found one molecule work as per our research. We have done computational analysis and our partners have done clinical analysis,'' Malhotra said.

He said the research is also to ready technology for future drug discovery by using computational technologies.

''There are more animal studies needed but we believe this technique can actually reduce the drug discovery mechanism in biological computation. We are in the process of conducting more studies to verify the efficacy of the same,'' Malhotra said.

There are several drugs under trial and worldover, people are now dependent only on vaccines for preventing themselves from fatal coronavirus.

According to official data, India now has over 98,000 active cases and daily casualties due to COVID-19 crossed 3,600 on April 29.

The Indian government has allowed use of drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, depending on the severity of coronavirus infection in the patient.

People have been posting on social media about the shortage of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in the country.

The shortage of Tocilizumab can be assessed from the fact that the centre could give only 150 doses of Tocilizumab injection to the densely populated state of Uttar Pradesh.

Malhotra said Makers Lab platform, which uses artificial intelligence and other computational technology, is reducing time for discovery of drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB poll results victory of democracy, says Shiv Sena

As the TMC is set to retain power in West Bengal, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said Mamata Banerjees win in her state is victory of democracy in India and the result would give a new direction to national politics.Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also h...

German hospital chief sees first signs of COVID easing - Bild

Stable new COVID-19 infection numbers in Germany are fuelling hopes that intensive care units wont be overburdened, the head of the German hospital federation DKG told the mass tabloid newspaper Bild. The majority of hospitals in Germany ar...

Stalin thanks TN people for voting DMK to power, pledges to work for them

DMK president M K Stalin, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, on Sunday thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them.Stalin expressed his hear...

Bengal has saved India today: Mamata Banerjee after landslide victory.

Bengal has saved India today Mamata Banerjee after landslide victory....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021