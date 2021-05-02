COVID victim's son allege hospital staff demanding bride for handing over body

The son of an 80-year-old woman alleged on Sunday that the staff of a government hospital here was not handing over her body and demanding Rs 8,000 for it.

A visibly shattered Shankar told media on Sunday that his mother had succumbed to coronavirus at the Deen Dayal Hospital on Friday.

Shankar alleged that since then, the hospital staff were dilly-dallying on the matter.

They warned him not to visit as it was a COVID facility and would rudely turn him down whenever he approached the hospital authorities, according to Shankar.

On Sunday, one of the hospital staff told him to pay Rs 8,000 if he wanted to secure his mother's mortal remains, Shankar said.

No member of the hospital administration was willing to comment on the matter. PTI CORR HMB

