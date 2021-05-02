Left Menu

Police, protesters clash during May Day rallies in Berlin

Around 30,000 protesters took to the streets during May Day rallies in Berlin on Saturday, police said, adding nearly 100 officers were injured when some of the demonstrations turned violent. Police made around 354 arrests during the demonstrations, which they said were for physical assaults and trespassing. "The violent riots that occurred is something that I very much regret," Berlin's head of police Barbara Slowik told local broadcaster rbb24.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:48 IST
Police, protesters clash during May Day rallies in Berlin

Around 30,000 protesters took to the streets during May Day rallies in Berlin on Saturday, police said, adding nearly 100 officers were injured when some of the demonstrations turned violent. Police made around 354 arrests during the demonstrations, which they said were for physical assaults and trespassing.

"The violent riots that occurred is something that I very much regret," Berlin's head of police Barbara Slowik told local broadcaster rbb24. Some of the injuries occurred after some demonstrators threw fireworks, bottles and rocks during protests over social inequality. About 5,600 police were deployed, and some responded with pepper spray.

The demonstrations were the second May Day protests since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Turnout was much higher than last year, even though social distancing requirements remain in place. Protests hit other European capitals too, most notably Paris, where police made 46 arrests as garbage bins were set on fire and the windows of a bank branch were smashed.

In Berlin, police used water cannon to extinguish fires as protesters set ablaze waste bins, barricades and cars. Demonstrations also took place in several other German cities, including Hamburg and Leipzig, despite Europe's largest economy grappling with a third wave of the pandemic.

On Sunday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,290 to 3,416,822. (Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Protesting Man United fans break into Old Trafford and invade pitch ahead of Liverpool match

Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer familys ownership of the club stormed into their Old Trafford stadium and gathered on the pitch ahead of Sundays Premier League game against Liverpool.British media reported fans turned u...

COVID victim's son allege hospital staff demanding bribe for handing over body

The son of an 80-year-old woman alleged on Sunday that the staff of a government hospital here was not handing over her body and demanding Rs 8,000 for it.A visibly shattered Shankar told media on Sunday that his mother had succumbed to cor...

Philippines vows to continue maritime exercises in South China Sea

The Philippines will continue maritime exercises inside its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ in the South China Sea, the countrys defence minister said on Sunday, despite a call by China to stop actions that it said could escalate dispu...

BJP juggernaut runs into Mamata's landslide win; Political pundits smell chance for regional satraps

With the results of five assembly polls delivering a chastening blow to BJPs electoral juggernaut and virtually decimating its main rival Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees massive victory over the formidable saffron mach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021