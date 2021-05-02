Left Menu

Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:57 IST
Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday

The third and the largest phase of vaccination, under which beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group will be given jabs against coronavirus, will begin here on Monday.

Around 90 lakh people in this category will be eligible for the jabs. Five vaccination booths each have been set up at 77 schools for the inoculation exercise, an official said on Sunday.

The government set up vaccination centres at schools to accommodate a high number of beneficiaries, he said.

At present, jabs are being given to those aged above 45 at around 500 centres in the national capital.

Pre-registration will be mandatory for beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group and there will be no walk-ins for this category for now, the official said.

Three big private hospital chains – Apollo, Fortis and Max – have already started vaccinating people in the 18-45 age group at limited centres from Saturday.

The Delhi government has placed orders for 1.34 crore vaccine doses with manufactures which will be delivered over the next three months.

Of these, 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine are being procured from Pune-based Serum Institute of India. Officials had earlier said the first tranche of three lakh doses would reach Delhi in the first week of May.

Around 1.5 crore people are targeted to be vaccinated in Delhi, of which 32 lakh have received at least one dose so far, they said.

The Delhi government is taking the help of the voters' list to ascertain the number of eligible beneficiaries. According to it, there are around 60 lakh people aged above 45 years.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday said a plan has been formulated to vaccinate all adults against coronavirus within the next three months.

He had said everybody aged above 18 would be administered COVID-19 vaccines free of cost in Delhi.

A government official had told PTI that inoculation of the 18-45 age group is likely to have a moderate start and will be ramped up gradually. Vaccine will be delivered to the city government in phases. Private hospitals will have to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers, he had said.

The Centre will continue to provide vaccine for those aged above 45 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Protesting Man United fans break into Old Trafford and invade pitch ahead of Liverpool match

Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer familys ownership of the club stormed into their Old Trafford stadium and gathered on the pitch ahead of Sundays Premier League game against Liverpool.British media reported fans turned u...

COVID victim's son allege hospital staff demanding bribe for handing over body

The son of an 80-year-old woman alleged on Sunday that the staff of a government hospital here was not handing over her body and demanding Rs 8,000 for it.A visibly shattered Shankar told media on Sunday that his mother had succumbed to cor...

Philippines vows to continue maritime exercises in South China Sea

The Philippines will continue maritime exercises inside its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ in the South China Sea, the countrys defence minister said on Sunday, despite a call by China to stop actions that it said could escalate dispu...

BJP juggernaut runs into Mamata's landslide win; Political pundits smell chance for regional satraps

With the results of five assembly polls delivering a chastening blow to BJPs electoral juggernaut and virtually decimating its main rival Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees massive victory over the formidable saffron mach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021