No shortage of funds to fight COVID-19 pandemic: C'garh CM

There would be no shortage of funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Chhattisgarh and the state government was making all-out efforts to contain it by ramping up tests as well as health infrastructure, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday.

He said that, as on May 1, a total of 72,06,500 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, which had led to the detection of 7,28,700 cases.

The chief minister added that 6,01,161 people had been discharged post recovery, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,18,958.

Currently, 31 government and five private laboratories have TrueNat facility and seven state-run and five private can carry out RT-PCR tests, while rapid antigen test facilities were available in the primary health centres, he added.

''Four RT-PCR labs are being set up in Mahasamund, Kanker, Korba and Koriya, and efforts are on to increase TrueNat testing capacity at the district level,'' Baghel said.

He said the number of contacts being traced per COVID-19 patient had gone up from four to five at the end of 2020 to seven at present.

Six medical colleges, 37 dedicated COVID hospitals and 154 COVID care centres were operational in the fight to contain the pandemic, he added.

While there are 5,294 beds in state-run COVID hospitals, the CCCs have 16,395 beds, and the number of ventilators available is 1,151, he added.

A total of 15 oxygen generation plants have been set up and another nine would be functional by the end of next week, he said.

