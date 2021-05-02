Record 44 COVID-19 deaths in a day in Himachal Pradesh

A record 44 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in a day in Himachal Pradesh, pushing the death toll to 1,556, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Besides, the state recorded 2,453 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 1,04,491, said Nipun Jindal, Special Health Secretary, citing the data updated till 7 pm.

There are 20,727 active COVID-19 cases in the state, he added. As many as 1,610 coronavirus patients recuperated from the infection in a day, taking the total recoveries in the state to 82,148, the official said. PTI DJI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)