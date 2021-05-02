Left Menu

Army reduces physical attendance in offices, cancels all physical meetings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:25 IST
The Indian Army on Sunday said it has reduced attendance in its offices and cancelled all physical conferences and meetings till the end of this month in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of oxygen and beds.

The Indian Army said on Twitter it has issued fresh instructions -- which will remain in effect till May 31 -- to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection and maintain force preservation.

''The measures include reduced attendance in offices of all headquarters(HQs)/establishments including Army HQ, cancellation of all physical conferences/meetings, deferment of all moves on postings, temporary duties and courses,'' it noted.

All operational moves, movement of personnel executing relief operations, medical management and those engaged in essential services will continue as before with strict COVID-19 precautions, it said.

A record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people being confirmed positive for the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The number of active cases has crossed the 33-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

