290 COVID deaths in UP, over 30K cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:28 IST
290 COVID deaths in UP, over 30K cases
Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh recorded 290 more coronavirus deaths and 30,983 infections on Sunday, the Health Department said on Sunday.

The toll has risen to 13,162, while the tally reached 13.13 lakh. There are 2.96 lakh active cases, according to a health bulletin.

Lucknow reported 25 deaths, followed by 21 deaths in Kanpur, 20 in Ghaziabad, 18 in Jhansi, 16 in Varanasi, 14 in Allahabad and 13 in Agra, it said.

Of the 30,983 fresh COVID-19 cases, as many as 3,342 were reported from Lucknow, 1,610 from Varanasi, 1,571 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,357 from Kanpur, 1,089 from Saharanpur, 1,085 from Ghaziabad and 1,033 from Meerut.

In the past 24 hours, 36,650 coronavirus patients have recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 10.04 lakh.

More than 2.97 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 and over 4.13 crore samples have been tested so far in the state, the statement said. PTI NAV HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

