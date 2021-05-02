Cases filed against 57 morning-walkers in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials have filed cases of violation of COVID-19 norms against 57 morning-walkers, a civic official said on Sunday.

During the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on these people in Nerul, two of them tested positive for coronavirus, following which an FIR has been registered.

As of May 1, Navi Mumbai recorded a total of 92,820 coronavirus positive cases and 1,377 deaths.

