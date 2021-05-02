Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:06 IST
COVID-19: Karnataka reports 37,733 fresh cases, 217 deaths

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh infections while 217 more deaths took the toll to 16,011, the health department said.

According to a health bulletin, the state's COVID tally stood at 16,01,865 whereas there are 4,21,436 active cases.

As many as 11,64,398 people were discharged cumulatively including 21,149 on Sunday in the state.

Bengaluru urban district accounted for 21,199 fresh cases and 64 deaths.The city has so far reported 7,97,292 infections and 6,601 deaths.

There were 2,81,767 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 2,750 infections were reported in Mysuru, 1,302 in Tumakuru, 1156 in Ballari, 996 in Dakshina Kannada, 792 in Hassan, 741 in Dharwad, 691 in Bagalkote, 653 in Mandya and 620 in Shivamogga.

Bidar, Koppal, and Uttara Kannada were among the districts, which reported over 500 cases.

Other than Bengaluru, 18 deaths were reported in Ballari, 15 in Chamarajanagar, 13 in Tumakuru, 12 in Shivamogga, 11 in Hassan, eight each in Ramanagara and Mysuru, seven each in Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi and six in Bidar.

Deaths were reported in other districts as well.

There were 1,58,365 tests done on Sunday including 1,45,941 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the total tests done so far to 2.59 crore, the department added.

As of Sunday, 98 lakh inoculations were conducted in the state comprising the first and second doses of vaccine.

