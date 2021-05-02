Italy reports 144 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 9,148 new cases

Italy reported 144 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 226 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,148 from 12,965.

Italy has registered 121,177 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

